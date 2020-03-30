WATCH: Russian plane delivers medical staff protection materials to Spain’s Balearic Islands

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
NEW DELIVERY: The Balearic Island government promises more orders will follow. CREDIT: Govern de las Illes Balears Facebook @GovernIllesBaleares

A RUSSIAN plane carrying essential self-protection materials for medical staff has touched down at Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan airport.

-- Advertisement --


Coronavirus. Nou enviament material sanitari

Aquest matí hem rebut un nou carregament amb 17 tones de material sanitari comprat pel Govern de les Illes Balears: mascaretes, ulleres i bates, entre d’altres, pels nostres professionals sanitaris i sociosanitarisEn els pròxims dies continuarem duent material sanitari a les IllesGràcies per cuidar-noshttp://coronavirus.caib.es

Zveřejnil(a) Govern de les Illes Balears dne Pondělí 30. března 2020


The aircraft arrived mid-morning loaded with a Balearic Government order of 17 tonnes of items including face masks and gowns for health workers and medical professionals.

A seven-tonne order of materials from China arrived in the early hours of Sunday and the island administration promises there are more orders to follow.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here