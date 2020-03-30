WATCH: Russian plane delivers medical staff protection materials to Spain’s Balearic Islands

A RUSSIAN plane carrying essential self-protection materials for medical staff has touched down at Mallorca’s Son Sant Joan airport.
Coronavirus. Nou enviament material sanitari
Aquest matí hem rebut un nou carregament amb 17 tones de material sanitari comprat pel Govern de les Illes Balears: mascaretes, ulleres i bates, entre d’altres, pels nostres professionals sanitaris i sociosanitarisEn els pròxims dies continuarem duent material sanitari a les IllesGràcies per cuidar-noshttp://coronavirus.caib.es
The aircraft arrived mid-morning loaded with a Balearic Government order of 17 tonnes of items including face masks and gowns for health workers and medical professionals.
A seven-tonne order of materials from China arrived in the early hours of Sunday and the island administration promises there are more orders to follow.