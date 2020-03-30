UK WEATHER: Freezing Temperatures, Rain, Frost and Snow will make Britain the Coldest Country in Europe





THE Met Office forecast that freezing plumes of winds could bring ‘Beast from the East’ type weather – with minus temperatures.

Frost and heavy showers will continue to blight the final days of March and make the UK ‘the coldest country in Europe.’

-- Advertisement --





More chilly temperatures are on the way as we welcome the start of April and lighter nights after turning the clocks forward.

Today will be another cold start, with patchy frost in the south, while eastern areas will see heavy showers however, the west will see the best of the sunshine.

Later on in the week, there is a chance that showers may turn to a mix of sleet and snow over northern hills. The northwest will see the worst of the weather with spells of heavy rain and strong winds



