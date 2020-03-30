UK coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,415 as 180 more fatalities are announced





The UK coronavirus death toll has climbed to 1,415 after 180 more patients died in a one day.

England recorded 159 deaths overnight, while Wales reported 14, Scotland six and Northern Ireland one.

-- Advertisement --





Public Health Wales said there were 210 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 1,451.

The number of cases norther of the Border jumped to 1,536 after 179 people were diagnosed yesterday.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland reported 533 confirmed cases following 123 new positive tests.





It now means 1,415 patients have died from coronavirus in the UK and more than 20,000 people have been infected.

But experts predict the true number of cases to be more than two million because of the UK’s decision to only routinely test patients that are critically ill and sent to hospital.





The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care are the only official statistics available for the whole of the country.

They are updated every 24 hours and allow the public to see the day-on-day change, as well as whether the rate is increasing or slowing down.

But it does not give us a real-time snapshot of the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK, nor is it an accurate reflection of exactly where the UK is in the ‘curve’ of the outbreak.