Town in Costa del Sol Spain to fly all Flags at Half-Mast until crisis over





ESTEPONA Council has decided that all flags on municipal buildings and in public spaces should fly at half-mast as a sign of mourning for those killed by the Covid-19 pandemic and to all of the victims affected by this virus throughout Spain.

The decree deciding this which was signed by Estepona mayor José María García Urbano stated “Many Spaniards are being left bereft by this pandemic as they have deceased family members whom they have not even been able to be with to say farewell. For this reason, it is considered necessary for the town of Estepona to show solidarity, embrace those involved, sharing our understanding and respect for their pain.

“All flags on municipal buildings and public spaces will fly at half-mast covered with black crepe and they will remain that way until the end of the health crisis caused by the pandemic.”