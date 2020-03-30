Seven tonnes of health materials from China flown into Spain’s Balearic Islands





SEVEN tonnes of health materials from China have arrived in Mallorca to cover the needs of the Balearic Islands’ healthcare and medical professionals working on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

The Balearic Island Government directly ordered the materials, which include more than 500,000 face masks.

Speaking to press following a videoconference with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the presidents of all Spain’s regions, Balearic president Francina Armengol maintained that while the state of alert decree centralises the purchase of health materials for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, up until now it is her administration which has bought most of the items used on the islands.

Armengol said that during the videoconference she had called on the Spanish government for “more speed” in getting to the Balearics the materials promised by the Health Ministry.

According to the Balearic president the order demonstrates her government’s “capacity for prevision and planning” since the start of the coronavirus crisis.





She also said the island administration was organising further material purchase operations in the coming days and weeks.

Armengol took the opportunity to express her “support and condolences to the families of all he islands’ coronavirus fatalities and her “immense gratitude” to the public and private professionals and all citizens for their “commitment, responsibility and solidarity.





“Together we will get through it”, she added.