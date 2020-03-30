Pensioner in trouble for lying about reason for being out on his bicycle in Spain





OFFICERS of the Guardia Civil were surprised to see an elderly man cycling away on a road in A Coruña and when they stopped him the 82-year-old explained that he had just been out shopping and was returning home.

They followed him back to the address that he said that he lived at but when he arrived, the family who actually inhabited the property said that they had never seen him before.

The man then admitted that he liked to go cycling every Sunday and actually lived about 10 kilometres away and although he knew about the lockdown he still wanted his exercise.

After denouncing the man, the officers escorted him home and left him to consider the error of his ways and to await a fine.



