Paint rainbows in Altea





ALTEA’S youngest residents are invited to enter the Tot anira be (It’s all going to be okay) art competition.

They are being asked to design a drawing that incorporates the words Tot anira be as well as a rainbow and to hang it from their balcony. It should also be as large as possible.

“It’s an activity that will keep the children occupied while they have to stay indoors and it’s something that the whole family can join in,” said Altea’s Citizens’ Participation councillor Maria Antonia Lavios.

To enter the competition, the finished artwork should be photographed and sent by email to participacio@altea.es together with the participant’s name and the address where it is displayed.

The Citizens’ Participation Committee will select the five best drawings, followed by a popular vote to choose the three prizewinners, who will each receive a €100 voucher to spend at local shops.





“As well as being an absorbing and pleasurable pastime this also helps to promote Altea’s shops, one of the worst-affected sectors during this period of reclusion,” said the town hall’s Commerce councillor Miguel De la Hoz.



