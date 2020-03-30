Mass of Arctic air heading for Spain’s Balearic Islands





A MASS of very cold Arctic air is heading for the Balearic Islands over the new few days, the AEMET State Meteorology Agency has warned.

The ‘unstable and typically wintery atmosphere’ will bring rain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Today Monday there have already been a few light showers in some areas of the north and north-east.

The situation could change on Wednesday, when rain is expected to be heavier.

Temperatures will range from 15 to 17ºC, but the wind and cloudy skies will make it seem chillier.





The forecast is for a change in the weather on Saturday and a rise in temperatures.



