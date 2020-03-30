Jack Grealish breaks silence after defying coronavirus lockdown rules





Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish admits he’s ‘deeply embarrassed’ after the midfielder was pictured at the scene of a car crash after defying lockdown measures in the UK to meet a friend.

ON Sunday morning, a white Range Rover collided with two parked vehicles in Solihull, Birmingham and Grealish was pictured next to the car.

A day earlier, Grealish uploaded a video onto his Twitter account in which he urged people to ‘stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.’

The 24-year-old has now admitted that he was present at the scene after ‘stupidly’ agreeing to meet a friend.

“I just want to do a quick video message just to say how deeply embarrassed I am about what happened this weekend,’ said Grealish.





“I know it’s a tough time for everyone at the moment, being locked indoors for so long. I obviously got a call from a friend asking to go round to his and I stupidly agreed to do so. I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake I did.

“I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and guidelines with what we’ve been asked to do. I know for a fact I’ll be doing that in the near future now. I urge everyone to do the same.





“I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and hopefully in the future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again once this has all boiled over.”