“It was like a sketch from Monty Pythons Flying Circus”: Shop Keeper in UK ordered to stop selling Easter Eggs by ‘overzealous’ police’





“PUT – THE – EASTER – EGG – DOWN AND LAY ON THE GROUND”! A bewildered corner shop owner was told by police he could not sell easter eggs as they are deemed as “non-essential items”.

“It was literally like the Spanish inquisition sketch,” said the shop owner in Leeds not wishing to be named in fear of reprisals, I thought they were joking but when they said i could be fined or arrested I released they were serious.

He went on to say:” I mean its an easter egg for chri*ts sake! how can that harm anyone? we need to cheers up in these terrible times, not get depressed”!

On a serious note, however…

Met chief Cressida Dick warns some officers are going too far

Police have been warning shopkeepers not to sell Easter eggs as ‘overzealous’ enforcement during the coronavirus lockdown continues today.

Officers in several parts of the country have shocked retailers by trying to stop them from selling they consider non-essential, including chocolate gifts, even though there is no official guidance from the Government.

These include Easter eggs, which would usually be flying off the shelves with Easter Sunday less than a fortnight away.





Today police set up roadblocks to check people in cars or on bikes were on ‘essential journeys’ as Britain started its second week on coronavirus lockdown.



