Glove shortage hits supermarkets on Spain’s Costa del Sol





Glove shortage on Spain’s Costa del Sol

While the demand for protective clothing and gloves continues to increase within hospitals globally, it now emerges that this extends to Spanish supermarkets. At one local store in Marbella this afternoon, they ran out of gloves, instead asking shoppers use small plastic bags on their hands. The bags supplied, similar to those used to pack fruit and vegetables, served the purpose, but proved unsuitable. Euro Weekly News witnessed one elderly shopper being assisted by a member of staff, as she was unable to select the items she needed, due to the bags restriction on her grip. Another problem being the bag size, mainly for male shoppers, who struggled to use them without difficulty. Even though not ideal, in the shortage of gloves, they offered the protection required, and were therefore needed before handling trolleys or entering the store. Until recently, before new Covid-19 advice was supplied, shoppers continued to handle trollies without gloves, so now, the demand has suddenly overtaken the supply.

Staff were seen busily cleaning and keeping on top of restocking, while customers went about their business in the correct manner: keeping to the distancing requirements, wearing protective masks, as well as the small plastic provided bags for their hands. However, clearly this is yet another issue that will impact the nation, as well as the globe. As surgical gloves have become less, and less available at pharmacies, unless it is addressed soon, it could rapidly escalate.