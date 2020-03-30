Fuengirola Television Offers News Show in English and Finnish to Accommodate For Expat Residents on the Costa del Sol





Fuengirola Television (FTV), a local news channel, is now offering its news segments in both English and Finnish to keep the expat residents of the community well informed during the coronavirus crisis.

The news show is broadcasted from Monday to Friday after 10:00pm. It can also be watched on ‘catch-up’ (a la carta) on the FTV website or via their Facebook page ‘Fuengirola for residents’.

“We are very lucky to be a city in which there are over 130 resident nationalities. Many have a good grasp on our language, but there are also others who do not, and we are trying to make an effort to reach out to these individuals by offering them all the possible information need during a situation like this. For this reason, we have accommodated for our English and Finnish speakers, on our broadcasting schedule” highlighted the Councillor of Foreign Residents, Rodrigo Romero.

The Finnish news journalist, Katija Westerdahl, is in charge of presenting the local news in both English and Finnish. These are the two most widely used languages amongst the expatriate residents of Fuengirola, as the city currently holds more than 5,000 Finns and English is the most generally used languages amongst the expatriate community.

With this measure, the municipal television station intends to maintain all its residents informed and communicate all the actions that the Fuengirola Town Hall is taking to help fight the coronavirus crisis.



