From Super Cars to Super Ventilators-Mercedes F1 creates Coronavirus breathing aid to help the NHS in less than 5 days!





Brilliant!-A team from University College London and University College London Hospital worked with Mercedes F1 to adapt and improve an existing breathing aid design to help the NHS, in just 5 days!

-- Advertisement --





The breathing aid, designed to help coronavirus patients avoid intensive care has been developed with the help of the Mercedes Formula One team.

The device, known as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), has been used extensively in hospitals in Italy and China to help patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

It bridges the gap between an oxygen mask and the need for full ventilation, which requires sedation and an invasive procedure. The device has already been recommended for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which approves medical devices in the UK.





Mercedes is confident that as long as the apparatus performs well in trials, it could make up to 1,000 of them a day for distribution throughout hospitals.



