Premier League Footballer Breaks Lockdown Rules & Crashes €90k Car after Posting Video Advising Isolation





With all sporting fixtures may be on hold, that doesn’t stop premier league football stars from making headlines.

While most show positive support for the current situation, it seems that Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, 24, has a different approach – having crashed his €90K Range Rover into three parked cars, following a party in Solihull.

He was seen arguing with onlookers at 8am yesterday, following claims that he had spent all night partying at a friend’s flat, despite taking to social media to tell his fans to stay home.

In an online video, just hours before the incident he told fans: “To help save lives you must stay at home. And always remember to stay at least two metres apart. This is urgent. Protect the NHS.”

Shocked residents took photos of the midfielder, who was standing at his badly damaged car, dressed in an odd fashion of a hoodie, shorts and one black slipper and a white slip-on sandal.

According to eye-witnesses, the white Range Rover was said to have reversed from a parking spot, across a road and slammed into a parked silver van, damaging the bumper and smashing its rear lights. It then went on about 200 yards, before almost mounting the pavement and careering into two parked Mercedes-Benz. Th 4×4 came to a halt as it collided with iron railings in front of an estate agency.

He told residents of Solihull that he would pay for all damages, before leaving the scene and his damaged jeep parked on double yellow lines.

One resident said: “The party had been going on all night. It was unbearable. The noise had only stopped a short while when, just after 8am, there were a series of almighty collisions which reverberated through the flats.

“Outside, Jack Grealish was stood next to his car rowing with a security guard. It was strange to see an England ace looking so unkempt and dishevelled. He looked unsteady and confused. There was an almighty row because Jack didn’t want to wait around but people wanted answers from him.”

Grealish was said to have been at the flat of ex-Scottish striker Ross McCormack, 33, who left Villa last year and they were apparently joined by Tony Capaldi, 38, a former Northern Ireland international who played for Leeds.

Residents said an Alfa Romeo arrived after he vanished and attempted to remove the Range Rover. CCTV in the street was said to have captured the events.

“He was shrugging his shoulders and arrogantly telling angry motorists whose cars had been damaged that he’d pay for it all, as if it was no big deal.”