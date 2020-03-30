Family flouts State of Alarm restrictions for a day at a Costa Blanca beach





A FAMILY of five has been denounced for flouting the State of Alarm measures to spend the day at a beach in Javea.

The five members of a family from Madrid were spotted by Guardia Civil officers bathing in the sea in Cala de Ambolo, a beach which has been closed for seven years, reports Xabia al Dia.

Despite the closure and Spanish Government orders to stay home, a patrol carrying out surveillance tasks discovered the family of two adults and three young children, under the age of six, violating the restrictions for a day at the sea.

The parents reportedly told officers yesterday afternoon they “had to get the children out of the house”.