Exceptional measure for blood donation to be held in Cartama on the Costa del Sol this week





Exceptional blood donation to be held in Cartama on the Costa del Sol this week

an exceptional measure in the face of current health circumstances, the Centro Regional de Transfusión Sanguínea, Tejidos y Células de Málaga, requests the collaboration of the public to go to donate blood, in order to replenish the levels of reserves that guarantee the supply to the hospitals.

As indicated by the Transfusion Centre, a slow and continuous donation of all blood groups is necessary in the next 15 days, in order to maintain these reserves and thus avoid the shortage of resources.

In this sense, a blood collection is scheduled at the Tenencia de Alcaldía de Estación de Cártama on April 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It should be noted that, in order to donate blood, it is necessary to make an appointment on the phones 951 034 120/951 034 121 (Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and go to the donation without companions, in order to avoid crowds.



