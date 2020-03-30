Covid-19 infected shopper in Spain faces fine of up to €60,000





A Covid-19 infected shopper faces a fine up to €60,000 after going to the supermarket with his wife 24 hours after testing positive for the virus.

THE man, 49 and wife, 38, were stopped by the Guardia Civil after being seen shopping together in Calahorra, La Rioja.

Un matrimonio de Autol que tenía que permanecer en aislamiento ha sido denunciado por la @guardiacivil de La Rioja porque se encontraba en un supermercado. A pesar de mostrar síntomas evidentes de estar infectado uno de ellos incumplieron todas las recomendaciones médicas pic.twitter.com/9z8owvkPiN — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 26, 2020

-- Advertisement --









When questioned, the husband produced a medical certificate which showed he had tested positive the day before, and therefore should have been self-isolating.

He was denounced for public health offences and faces a fine of €3,001 to €60,000. Serious, repeat offenders can be fined up to €600,000.



