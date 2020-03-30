Covid-19 hits the Quisi bridge





THE Quisi viaduct has been indirectly hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The Diari Oficial de la Generalitat Valenciana, the regional government’s official bulletin, announced the suspension of all paperwork for a new railway bridge over the Quisi ravine.

Located on Line 9’s Calpe-Teulada section just inside the Benissa boundary, the viaduct has been a constant headache for regional rail operator FGV’s modernisation scheme.

Plans to replace this imposing example of early 20th century railway architecture were immediately opposed by Benissa Town Hall, the local population and railway enthusiasts everywhere.

Rail operator FGV caved in and agreed to keep the renovated viaduct in use when Line 9 becomes fully operative once more.





Nevertheless, FGV will build another bridge parallel to the existing structure, ready for the heavy dual diesel-electric trains that will eventually substitute Line 9’s antiquated diesel rolling stock.

This has been put on hold until the end of the State of Alarm which, amongst other directives, halted public sector tenders, delaying yet again plans to reopen the entire Benidorm-Denia rail link.



