BREAKING NEWS CORONAVIRUS: Husband, 69, is charged with first case of “self isolation” murder in UK





A 67-year-old grandmother has been found dead at her home during the coronavirus lockdown, her husband, Anthony Williams, has been charged with her murder.

A husband has been charged with Britain's first self-isolating murder after his wife was found dead at their semi-detached home in Brynglas, Cwmbran, Wales

Anthony Williams, 69, from Brynglas, Cwmbran, South Wales, is charged with the murder of his wife Ruth, 67, she was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Williams is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates Court later today charged with his partner’s murder.

Further details to follow.







