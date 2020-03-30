Coronavirus Deaths at London Hospital are TRIPLE the Official Figure Due to Delay





THREE times as many people have died from coronavirus at a London hospital as the NHS reports its official count.

According to an internal memo, King’s College Hospital Trust has handled at least 31 deaths relating to coronavirus. Whereas the NHS’s official figures only list 11 deaths at the hospital.

The difference raises questions concerning the UK’s official death toll for the coronavirus. It was announced yesterday that the figure stands at 1,228.

Deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, has also admitted that there is a lag affect of at least one day between deaths occurring and being reported.

Patients must also be tested more than once to confirm they have had the coronavirus, and some are tested after their deaths.





The UK is today entering its second week of almost total lockdown and currently, at least 19,522 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 127,737 tests were carried out – resulting in 1,228 deaths.



