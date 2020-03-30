



Calahonda Age Care have a message of support for those in the Costa del Sol

WE are now entering week 3 of the lockdown, and Age Care volunteers are making a big difference to the lives of their elderly clients. These volunteers are continuing to call their allotted clients on a twice-weekly basis. We have to thank the volunteer drivers, who, at great risk to their own personal safety, are coping with the huge increase of demand, collecting prescriptions and doing the weekly shopping while making sure that the clients are not left alone and are safe. Twice a week the clients are sent a bulletin updating them on all the new decrees etc that have been introduced and encouraging participation with jokes, videos and recipe swaps. The video link is set up ready to go this week enabling the clients even more interaction with their friends from Age Care. “We never close” is the Age Care motto and this applies even more so in these strange and worrying times, our emergency line 635 407 255 has been, and always is, open 24/7.