BREAKING NEWS: Government adviser Neil Ferguson says there are ‘early signs’ that the coronavirus is slowing





Neil Ferguson, a leading government adviser has just announced that: “There are early signs that the coronavirus spread in the UK has started to slow”

THE UK’s coronavirus outbreak looks to be slowing down because of the government’s unprecedented decision to put Britain in lockdown, one of Number 10’s leading experts said today.

Professor Neil Ferguson claims to have detected ‘early signs’ that the spread of the life-threatening infection was being curbed by the draconian measure, with the rate of increase in hospital admissions easing.

More to follow on this breaking story.



