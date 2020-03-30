American writer of rock anthem ‘I Love Rock N Roll’, Alan Merrill, dies of Covid-19

She wrote: “As thick as thieves daddy. You were more than a father… you were one of my best friends,” revealing her added heartbreak at not being able to share her grief with anyone as she has been exposed and is in isolation for a fortnight.

Singer Meat Loaf called Merrill “a great human being” who was “very talented.”

Merrill founded the band Arrows, and co-wrote the Joan Jett household hit, I Love Rock N Roll, with band mate Jake Hooker in 1975. He also played in Meat Loaf’s band for almost five years.





Meat Loaf added on Instagram, “my thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole.”

More than 140,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in America since January 21, with more than 2,500 deaths.



