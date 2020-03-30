£10,500 worth of stolen toilet roll found stuffed in a trailer





TWO lorry trailers containing more than £10,000 of toilet roll was swiped from an English depot, it has been revealed.

Steve Tate, operations manager for MT Globex, said the much-needed stock was destined to replenish supermarkets across the country before it was stolen.

The 40-year-old said the burglars struck the business between 1am and 1.30am on Friday, March 20.

The gang also stole CCTV recoding equipment in a bid to hide their identity during the heist.

Both the trailers have since been recovered – including one in West Bromwich, but were emptied of its contents.

A £500 cash reward has been put on offer for any information which led to the return of the trailer and had a message for the people responsible.








