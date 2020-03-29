‘They must pay!’ Donald Trump says US will not pay for Harry and Meghan’s security after move from Canada

The US will not pay for the security protection of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, President Donald Trump has said.
Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left Canada permanently and moved to California amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Vancouver after leaving the UK and stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.
But tweeting on Sunday evening, Mr Trump called himself a “friend” of the Queen and the UK but that the Sussexes “must pay” for their own security.
Mr Trump wrote: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom.
“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada.
“Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”
It came after a source told a newspaper that: “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good.
“The borders were closing and the flights were stopping. They had to get out.”