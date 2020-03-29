‘They must pay!’ Donald Trump says US will not pay for Harry and Meghan’s security after move from Canada





The US will not pay for the security protection of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, President Donald Trump has said.

Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left Canada permanently and moved to California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Vancouver after leaving the UK and stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

But they are now living in lockdown near Hollywood with their 10-month-old son Archie, in line with California rules on coronavirus, after taking a private jet to the US, according to reports.