Spanish PM likely to introduce new “Extra Ordinary Measures” in his live Speech Today

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish PM, admits these are the hardest times the country has ever faced, he ponders, liaises with his advisers, and thinks through carefully every single part of the drastic measures he absolutely must take to prevent the deterioration of Spains Economy and the health of the Spanish people he was elected to look after.
The president makes the decisions with reduced hardcore supporters in an empty Moncloa in Madrid as all conferences are now done by video link.
Sanchez has said it was now necessary to make stricter enforcements which will be approved today, Sunday 29th at around 2.00 pm. Check back later for the update which will be streamed live from the EWN Facebook page and a translation for English readers will be given.
It is expected that Sanchez will announce these measures:
It will basically affect all non-essential workers, they will probably be told to remain at home from Monday 30 March until Thursday 09 April (inc) but will continue to be paid during this time. This reduction in outside movement is intended to reduce the pressure on intensive care centres.
The full list of essential workers will be fully announced today but health workers, security workers and those in communication will be considered essential as will those working in the transportation of goods and food suppliers and also those in the tourist establishments who are accommodating essential workers.
Other essential services will include telecommunications and network maintenance staff.
Added to the list will be workers in petrol stations, ports, airports, rail services, fire prevention staff, maritime safety and security, energy and water plants and staff at data process centres.
Meanwhile, pump up the volume, sit back and listen to this and lets all together laugh in face of adversity!