Spanish PM likely to introduce new “Extra Ordinary Measures” in his live Speech Today





Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish PM, admits these are the hardest times the country has ever faced, he ponders, liaises with his advisers, and thinks through carefully every single part of the drastic measures he absolutely must take to prevent the deterioration of Spains Economy and the health of the Spanish people he was elected to look after.

The president makes the decisions with reduced hardcore supporters in an empty Moncloa in Madrid as all conferences are now done by video link.

Sanchez has said it was now necessary to make stricter enforcements which will be approved today, Sunday 29th at around 2.00 pm. Check back later for the update which will be streamed live from the EWN Facebook page and a translation for English readers will be given.

It is expected that Sanchez will announce these measures:

It will basically affect all non-essential workers, they will probably be told to remain at home from Monday 30 March until Thursday 09 April (inc) but will continue to be paid during this time. This reduction in outside movement is intended to reduce the pressure on intensive care centres.



