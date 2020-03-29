Spain’s PM clarifies which ‘essential services’ are exempt from tomorrow’s toughened lockdown rules





Spain’s Government has clarified exactly which ‘essential’ services and activities will be exempt from tomorrow’s toughened restrictions.

The toughened lockdown rules mean that ‘all non-essential workers’ must remain at home from Monday March 30 until April 9, in an additional push to halt further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The additional restrictions were announced yesterday, and ratified in parliament earlier today. The Government has now also confirmed exactly who can go to work tomorrow.

In short, all those working in services related to the manufacturing, production and distribution of all ‘essential’ basic products and services, should continue to go to work from tomorrow. This includes:

All security and law enforcement bodies, as well as armed forces, and of course, all medical/health professionals. All those working for companies/firms providing essential services to these main group also can continue to work.

Transport workers and those employed by funeral services, cleaning/maintenance and refuse collection services.

Staff of news/media/communications, as well associated printing firms and distributors.

Those working for energy and water companies, as well as electricity, gas and water suppliers. This includes those producing and distributing related goods/parts, such as servicing central heating and air conditioning, etc.

People employed in aerospace, defence, meteorology, telecommunications and essential IT/internet services.

Those working in finance, insurance, customs, legal, tax and post offices.

Workers involved with distribution and selling of food/drinks and all other essential items for primary needs – such as hygiene, health and medical/pharmaceutical products, as well as those providing home delivery for restaurants.

Those involved in the manufacturing of chemicals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, food and drink, textiles, glass, tobacco, paper, card, batteries, as well materials required to produce basic ‘essential’ goods/equipment required by the any ‘essential’ product/service activity.

Any service that’s required by any ‘essential’ service/product outlined above.

In short, “if you don’t work for an essential service or activity, you must remain at home for the next 15 days”, stated Sanchez. He ensured that jobs will be guaranteed after the lockdown, and that workers would continue to receive salaries.

“I’m conscious of the sacrifice that everyone is making, but this move will help us to further reduce the number of infections, and help to alleviate the increasing pressure on the country’s hospitals and intensive care units, which are at breaking point,” added Sanchez.







