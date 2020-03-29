Phillip Schofield pours himself a gin and tonic before taking a swig from HUGE bottle





Phillip Schofield treated himself to a gin and tonic during a boozy night in on Saturday.

THE This Morning presenter, 57, took to Instagram stories where he poured himself a tipple, captioning the clip: ‘I mean… f***k it!’

However, with the nation currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Phillip decided to throw caution to the wind, ditching his G&T in favour of swigging from the huge bottle.

Phil’s boozy antics comes after his wife Stephanie celebrated her 56th birthday in lockdown with her husband and their two daughters on Friday.

The TV host who came out as gay after 27 years of marriage last month, was joined by his daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, in marking the big day as his two girls shared sweet snaps of their birthday festivities.





Molly and Ruby both shared images of Stephanie sitting in their stunning home with balloons spelling ‘Happy Birthday’ as well as four Champagne flutes with what appeared to be Buck’s Fizz inside.



