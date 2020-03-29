Outraged reader from the Costa del Sol writes in after his disgust upon hearing about illegal rave in Malaga

Thank you for keeping us up to date.

I have incandescent, whilst reading your article about the Malaga Rave.

I just wanted to ask that your editorial staff is ensure that the message is transmitted to the authorities

‘Many were in tears as they called their parents for help, some even frightened of the outcome’

Really? In tears? Fancy that.

And the parents didn’t know where they Where?





If any of these teenagers take ill and have to be rushed to hospital, (given the stark choices having to be made by healthcare in Spain) It would appear THEY would be given priority over ‘older’ patients. This cannot be allowed to happen. Their outrageous selfishness has far reaching consequences. Every one of them should have their names recorded and it should be absolutely made clear that they should NOT be given any specific priority over ANYONE else. Back of the queue.

The other unmistakeable truth is their parents are seriously culpable here. We are supposedly in lockdown. How is it even possible, There is absolutely no way these kids should have left the house. It’s not up for debate. It’s quite simply a criminal offence on the part of the parents. This MUST NOT go unpunished.





Regards

Steve Cosgrove

………….

We are in agreement totally with Steve during these critical times and are delighted to share his views and warnings.