Outraged reader from the Costa del Sol writes in after his disgust upon hearing about illegal rave in Malaga

Loyal reader on the Costa del Sol vents his fury as mindless youths held a rave in Malaga
Steve Cosgrove couldn’t believe that a rave took place during lockdown and took the time to write in to the Coast’s largest ex pat newspaper the Euro Weekly News to demonstrate his vented anger of those involved whilst also questioning parental duties, he wrote:
‘Many were in tears as they called their parents for help, some even frightened of the outcome’
Really? In tears? Fancy that.
And the parents didn’t know where they Where?
If any of these teenagers take ill and have to be rushed to hospital, (given the stark choices having to be made by healthcare in Spain) It would appear THEY would be given priority over ‘older’ patients. This cannot be allowed to happen. Their outrageous selfishness has far reaching consequences. Every one of them should have their names recorded and it should be absolutely made clear that they should NOT be given any specific priority over ANYONE else. Back of the queue.
The other unmistakeable truth is their parents are seriously culpable here. We are supposedly in lockdown. How is it even possible, There is absolutely no way these kids should have left the house. It’s not up for debate. It’s quite simply a criminal offence on the part of the parents. This MUST NOT go unpunished.
Regards
Steve Cosgrove
We are in agreement totally with Steve during these critical times and are delighted to share his views and warnings.