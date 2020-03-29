Michael Gove says coronavirus tests FINALLY hit 10,000 a day





Michael Gove confirmed today, Britain is finally carrying out 10,000 tests per day to diagnose coronavirus.

AMID mounting criticism about slow progress gearing up the response, the Cabinet minister insisted the government was ‘very concerned’ about the growing death toll and was doing ‘all that we can’ to ‘accelerate’ the numbers of tests.

But he declined to give a timescale for when all frontline NHS staff will get access to checks – after small-scale trials were launched.

And there is still no clear idea when the UK will be conducting the 25,000 tests a day promised by Boris Johnson.

There are also claims that it is ‘unfair’ senior politicians such as Mr Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock have been formally diagnosed with the disease, while NHS workers are left in limbo.

The UK’s coronavirus death toll rocketed by 260 to 1,019 yesterday, the biggest increase yet.



