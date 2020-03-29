Man with terminal cancer begs British people to respect lockdown so he can hug his wife before he dies





Simon Cowls hopes to survive the coronavirus pandemic so he can travel the UK with his wife before his terminal cancer takes hold.

A HUSBAND with terminal bowel cancer fears the coronavirus outbreak means he’ll never hug his wife again – and has begged the British public to respect the lockdown so he might get to live a normal life for a short time before he dies.

Simon Cowls and his wife Ali bought a humble camper van to create some final memories together. This month, they were due to set off from their Devon house on their dream road trip through the British countryside.

Instead, Mr Cowls spends each night alone in the van, parked in their backyard, in an effort to shield his vulnerable immune system from the threat of coronavirus.

The 51-year-old is on antibody treatment that puts him in what the NHS has classified as the highest risk group, forcing him to self-isolate – even from his own wife – for 23 hours a day.