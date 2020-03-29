Locals in Wales block Range Rover driver who had driven 115 miles despite lockdown





A group of furious locals blocked a Range Rover driver after he travelled 115 miles from Sheffield to Snowdonia despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The man was spotted at around 10am on Saturday as he drove down country lanes near Bala in Gwynedd, Wales.

Mr Williams stopped the vehicle, along with his friend Oswyn Roberts, after realising that the driver was not from the area.

He said he was angered by the lack of respect shown by the visitor when the pair stopped him on the road.

Mr Williams added: ‘[The driver] was heading away from Bala and the main road.





‘I drove along the road and stopped him. My friend Oswyn Roberts came along behind, blocking him in.

‘He told me he called the police because he felt threatened.





‘I told him all we were doing was encouraging him to go home. If he hadn’t called the police, I would have done.’

The locals continued to block the route until police arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: ‘Police were called at 10.12am to a report of a man being blocked on a country lane in Bala.

‘Officers attended and suitable words of advice were given.’

The driver of the Range Rover, who had driven 115 miles from Sheffield in an attempt to visit Snowdonia, was eventually asked to return home.