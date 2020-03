Euroweekly News reports live updates from the Prime Minister’s Speech. 29.03.20.

Pedro Sanchez is currently meeting with the leaders of Spain’s autonomous communities to finalise the regulations of the new decree which states that all businesses which are strictly non-essential must be closed for the next two weeks.

His speech is due to begin at 2:15pm and it will outline which essential businesses and workers which will be able to remain open and in function.