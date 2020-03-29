Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 662,775 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 596,731 yesterday.

Of that total, 489,977 people are currently infected, of which 25,400 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 172,798 cases, 141,951 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 30,847 have died from the disease.

-- Advertisement --





The US maintains its lead today with the most cases, reporting over 123,351 people diagnosed with the coronavirus. Approximately 2,211 of its citizens have now died from the disease in the US, with the death toll doubling in just 48 hours. This grim statistic follows yesterday’s announcement that the country now has the most coronavirus cases, surpassing both China and Italy.

However, today, Italy also overtook China. There are approximately 92,472 people infected with the disease in Italy, and the Covid-19 death toll has soared to over 10,023 – tripling the death rate of China (3,300).

China is now in third place, with 81,439 people diagnosed with coronavirus, and the death toll hovering around the 3,300 mark. However, it looks as though it won’t be long before Spain overtakes China too. The number of Covid-19 cases here has soared to 73,235 after registering 7,516 cases in the last 24 hours alone. Yesterday, Spain registered a record number of deaths – 844 – taking the country’s coronavirus-related death toll to over 5,982.







