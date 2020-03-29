Guardia Civil charge Drunk Cyclist after rescuing him from a ditch in Zaragoza, Spain





OFFICERS of the Guardia Civil received information that a man was injured and unable to get out of a ditch in a rural road in a remote part of Mallen in Zaragoza.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered a cycle on the road and after hearing moans and grunts coming from a ditch they found the cyclist lying in water and mud.

They then realised that the reason for his incapacity was that he was completely drunk and was almost incoherent as well as possibly suffering from the first stages of hypothermia.

Three officers managed to pull him out of the ditch and they wrapped him in a ‘space blanket’ whilst calling for an ambulance to take him to hospital.

By the time they arrived at the ambulance it was agreed that there was no visible injury and rather than take him on to hospital, the officers decided to take him home to get him into a place of safety and to sleep it off.

