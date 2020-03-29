Food donations keep abandoned dogs going on Spain’s Costa Almeria with no funds coming in under state of alarm





THE Albox Animal Protection Society has issued a big thank you to people who have donated bags and tins of dog food to the charity’s kennels since the state of alarm came into force.

The APSA is unable to open under the coronavirus lockdown restrictions and obviously fundraising events are prohibited, meaning the charity has lost both sources of income.

APSA’s Liz Carey told the Euro Weekly News there are still 100 dogs at the shelter to feed every day, as well as water, electricity and vets’ bills to pay.

APSA President Dianne Reid said that she realises it is a difficult time for everyone, but that any dog food donations are hugely appreciated.

Donations can be taken to Harrison’s food store in Avenida Lepanto next to the APSA shop in Albox and to The Hub Community Centre at Piedra Amarilla (the car park there).





Cash donations can be sent via Paypal or direct to the bank. Details are on the APSA Facebook page.



