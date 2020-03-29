Cirque du Soleil to stream free shows during the lockdown in Spain





Cirque du Soleil said it will broadcast free shows during the quarantine period, viewers are in for a treat as complete shows will be streamed.

-- Advertisement --





A statement read: “The most famous circus in the world stands in solidarity during this time of Pandemic by the coronavirus and will broadcast free shows on our official website”.

From complete shows to the makeup artists preparing the actors and the actual performances, it’s all there to watch for free.

However, there are also other art platforms offering free streaming as Cirque Fans México has also provided lovers of this show with the complete performance of “ O ” by Cirque du Soleil. Click here to see it .





Cirque du Soleil-The Greatest Show on Earth

Cirque du Soleil is a Montreal-based entertainment company and the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. Located in the inner-city area of Saint-Michel, it was founded in Baie-Saint-Paul on 16 June 1984 by former street performers Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix.





Click on the video to play one of the shows, enjoy!