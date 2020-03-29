Boris Johnson tells Brits ‘we will do this together’ in first self-isolation video since announcing he has coronavirus





BORIS Johnson tonight vowed “we will do this together” in his first self-isolation video since announcing he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister issued a rallying cry in a short video on Twitter expressing his gratitude to the nation and hero NHS workers on the frontline.

Mr Johnson, who appeared well dressed in a smart suit, said: “Our policy remains unchanged…that is to delay the spread of the disease so as to reduce the pressure on the NHS, reduce the demand on the NHS at that critical peak moment and that’s how we aim to save many thousands of lives.

“I want to thank everybody who has been complying with our instructions to stay at home.”

And he passionately declared: “We are going to do it. We are going to do it together.





“I think one thing coronavirus crisis has proved is that there is such a thing as society so thank you to all of you and remember, stay at home.

“Protect our NHS and save lives.”





The PM added: “Thank you to everybody who’s now coming back into the NHS in such huge numbers.

“Just this evening I can tell you we have 20,000 NHS staff coming back to the colours.

“It’s a most amazing thing. And that’s in addition to the 750,000 members of the public who have volunteered to help us get through this crisis.”

The PM said there had been “massive falls” in train and bus use since the coornavirus lockdown urged Brits to only travel when it is essential.

He said people were “really trying” to work from home when possible, which would “save the NHS and save lives”.

The Prime Minister is self-isolating in a flat at No11 while battling the killer bug as pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds stays at her Camberwell home.

Mr Johnson announced he had coronavirus – with Health Secretary Matt Hancock later revealing he had also tested positive for the disease.