28-year-old father dies of coronavirus and mum issues warnings to younger people





The mum of a 28-year-old who died from coronavirus has issued a stark warning to young people.

Adam Harkins Sullivan, father to his 6-year-old son called Harry, died at University College Hospital in Central London this week after he lost his battle with Covid-19.

The 28-year-old from London was taken to hospital with pneumonia only a week prior to being put into a coma by his doctors.

Hi mother, Jackie said: “I’ve lost something very precious to me that can never be replaced. We are all just in shock because he was only a young man. He was healthy, you didn’t have to tell him to eat his greens, he was always like that.

“He went into hospital with viral pneumonia, but other than that he was healthy. People have got to start taking this seriously. A lot of people think it’s an old person’s disease, but look what happened to Adam.”





She added: “I am seeing loads of young people going around not taking it serious. People are going out all the time, just for the sake of going out. And not just for one hour. They are not doing what they should be doing.”

Adam worked as a painter and decorator with his dad.





Before Adam passed Jackie was able to say her final goodbyes, while other family members were able to look through the window.

She said: “He was virtually dead and it was just a machine keeping him alive. I was talking to him, telling him ‘you’re at UCH. you need to fight’. He flatlined. He flatlined again, and then again. And I knew there’s no coming back.

“When Adam died they had somebody coming into his bed straight away. She was on a trolley in the hallway just waiting there to go in. While I was visiting Adam two people flatlined. When the machine started going off you can see it. They all rush in and rush over.”

he said: “He’s got literally hundreds of mates. He was a special character. It’s really cheered us up all the nice things people have been saying on Facebook.

“But as a family it has devastated all of us. Please everyone, just try to understand what is going on.”