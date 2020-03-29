14-year-old Portuguese boy is ‘youngest’ to die, with no underlying health conditions in Europe





A 14-year-old schoolboy, from Portugal is believed to have become the youngest person to die or Coronavirus in Europe.

THE teenager, died in the early hours of Sunday after being rushed to Sao Sebastiao Hospital in nearby Santa Maria da Feira.

He is thought to have not suffered from any underlying health problems, but sadly after being struck by Covid-19, the young boy passed away.

His death comes after 16-year-old French schoolgirl Julie Alliot died at a hospital in Paris on Wednesday. She had no underlying health conditions and was pronounced dead a week after developing ‘a slight cough.’

Medics are said to have decided against transferring the Portuguese boy, who has not yet been named, to a hospital with a paediatric A&E unit in Porto, Portugal’s second largest city, because of the severity of his condition.





Before today, Miss Alliot was the youngest reported Covid-19 death in Europe.

Her sister Manon paid tribute to her, saying she was ‘bright and much loved’ and ‘loved to dance, sing and make people laugh.’





In the UK, the youngest healthy victim is 21-year-old Chloe Middleton, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, who died earlier this week.

An 18-year-old Briton also succumbed to the virus, but they had underlying health conditions.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Portugal stood at 119 at lunchtime on Sunday.

Nearly 6,000 are infected with the virus and another 5,500 were awaiting the results of tests according to Ministry of Health figures.