Sharp rise in coronavirus cases on Spain’s Costa Almeria





THERE has been a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases on the Costa Almeria.

Another 31 people tested positive in 24 hours and there were two further deaths, the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported at midday on Saturday.

This brought the total number of cases registered in the province to 173.

Of these, 72 are in hospital and 91 are being monitored at home.

Another 12 people who contracted Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital and six have completely recovered.





Ten people in all have died from coronavirus in Almeria.



