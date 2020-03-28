Recession likely to strike the Costa Blanca In Spain with a 3 year recovery period predicted





Costa Blanca 3 year recovery predicted from recession after coronavirus lockdown

AS the Costa Blanca lockdown period continues and with it expected to be extended even further, the region is likely to hit a recession period due to the area being heavily reliant on tourism.

Financial expert Millionaire, Martyn James former owner of Stan James bookmakers before selling out for millions to Ladbrokes, a heavy property and commodities investor warns.

“I love the Costa Blanca and am always looking for more investments there but it’s going to be a bleak period ahead and I’m holding back right now as the prices will probably crash, I do though see a boom after a shortish recession with a full recovery by 3 years, the summer is now over trade wise I’m afraid, even if Spain comes out of lockdown earlier than others, the travellers won’t be there in the numbers as I expect Britain for example to peak at the end of June with the coronavirus and possibly in July shattering holiday plans.”

“It’s going to be a matter once lockdown finishes of grafting hard and fighting for survival and the toughest will survive, hotels will take the longest to recover and I predict a few going bust before speculators step in to take advantage, tourists will hopefully though after being on a lockdown themselves take up late packages for the autumn triggering a comeback, but the actual losses overall will take three years to fully recover from basically a lost spring and summer,” James told the Euro Weekly News.

He further added “Traders though shouldn’t despair, the business will return, with a burst of a boom period, clever business strategy and clever marketing will see many people fully recover the current losses, it’s all about hanging in there.”



