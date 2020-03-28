Pensioner who hadn’t eaten for more than a week while in isolation sadly dies





A pensioner who had hadn’t eaten for more than week as he isolated alone, terrified he had coronavirus, has died in hospital after an off-duty nurse rushed to help him.

Lucy Duncan, 24, was driving home from a 12-hour shift at Wigan Infirmary on Thursday night when the man’s car bumped into hers.

-- Advertisement --





He had been isolating at home without food for over a week – as he had no support network to call on.

Concerned for his health, mental health nurse Lucy called an ambulance and followed him to hospital in her car.

Without any family or friends to call, Lucy stayed with the man for several hours, comforting him and holding his hand.





Lucy told the Manchester Evening News: “It’s really upsetting, but I know that I managed to get him the help he needed,”

“I know I improved the way he died because he could have been in his flat and not been found for days – or longer.”





Lucy said the pair formed a close bond in their short time together. They had arranged to go for a coffee if he recovered.

“While I was in the hospital with him I was holding his hand and he kept pulling me closer and squeezing my hand,” Lucy added.

“He told me ‘I am so lucky that I crashed into a person like you’.