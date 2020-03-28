NHS paramedic hits back at trolls who shamed her for wearing a full face of make-up to work

EARLIER this week, newly-qualified paramedic Laura Heath posted a selfie on Twitter saying how proud she was to work for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.
The 24-year-old was pictured sitting in the front of an ambulance as she posed for the glam shot.
Her tweet quickly racked up over 85,000 ‘likes’ and 22,000 retweets as other users praised the young NHS worker for her work on the front line.
But not everyone was so grateful for Laura’s contribution to the cause – and instead felt the need to comment on her make-up.
However, Laura has now spoken up against her critics and explained how the countless cruel comments affected her.
“I’ve only been qualified for six months and I never thought I would me facing something of this magnitude.”
She added: “The whole purpose of my post was to try and be a role model to young females who want to make a difference in the world and show that we can be on the frontline too.”
That said, the overwhelming majority of the feedback Laura received was positive.
“Go girl. Proud to be in the NHS. Proud to be part of the Ambulance Service,” one replied. “Ignore the haters. Do what you do. We’re behind you!”