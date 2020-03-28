NHS paramedic hits back at trolls who shamed her for wearing a full face of make-up to work





EARLIER this week, newly-qualified paramedic Laura Heath posted a selfie on Twitter saying how proud she was to work for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

The 24-year-old was pictured sitting in the front of an ambulance as she posed for the glam shot.

-- Advertisement --





Her tweet quickly racked up over 85,000 ‘likes’ and 22,000 retweets as other users praised the young NHS worker for her work on the front line.

But not everyone was so grateful for Laura’s contribution to the cause – and instead felt the need to comment on her make-up.

One bitterly replied: “Proud to be a heavily made up paramedic for this photo.”