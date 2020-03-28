Man in Spain’s Granada Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Jumps Out of Hospital Window





A MAN, over 70 years of age, hospitalised in Virgen de las Nieves in Granada who tested positive for coronavirus has passed away this Saturday morning after jumping out of a window in the medical centre.

Police officers have confirmed that this tragic occurrence happened around at 10.00am on Saturday morning, and that forensic scientists were at the scene awaiting the arrival of the Judicial Commission who were to remove the body.

Europa press has reported that medical sources confirmed the victim had tested positive for the coronavirus and that they are considering ruling the man’s death as a suicide.