London Surgeon dies after testing positive for Coronavirus





SURGEON, Dr El Tayar dies at West Middlesex University Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus.

An organ transplant surgeon has died from coronavirus at a West London hospital.

-- Advertisement --





Dr El Tayar, 63, had dedicated his life to his profession working in South London and across the globe.

News of his death came from the British Transplantation Society, and the surgeon’s family confirmed he died on March 25 at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth.

He had been self-isolating after experiencing symptoms in mid-March and he was admitted to hospital on March 20.





His cousin, Dr Hisham El Khidir, said Dr El Tayar was being treated in intensive care before he passed away.

Dr El Khidir told how: “His son was really scared that he wasn’t going to make it.





“This disease is horrible and is going to cause more heartbreak for many more families for weeks to come.

“Adil was someone who was central to our family, who was well-respected by so many people.

“Since his death on Wednesday I have had hundreds of text messages from his colleagues and friends. He will be sorely missed.”

Dr El Tayar had been working in a hospital in the Midlands where his cousin believes he picked up the virus.

Dr El Tayar had worked in Sudan and on Thursday (March 26) the British Ambassador to Sudan paid tribute to him.