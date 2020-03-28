Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 596,731 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date.

Of that total, 436,024 are currently infected, of which 23,523 (5%) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 160,707 cases, 133,355 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 27,352 have died from the disease.

Both the US and Italy have now overtaken China as the countries with the most Covid-19 cases. The US continues to lead with most coronavirus cases, which has topped 104,126, followed by Italy (86,498 ) and China (81,340).

The US registered the most number of new cases too (18,691), followed by Spain (7,933) and Germany (6,933). Italy registered the most fatalities from the disease with 919 deaths, followed by Spain (773) and the US (400).







