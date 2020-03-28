Interpol take advantage of lockdown to hunt down gangsters on Spain’s Cost del Sol according to ex gang member





Lockdown becomes an issue for gangsters hiding out on the Costa del Sol

Commonly known as the Costa del Crime in the underworld fraternity as gangsters and mobsters often escaping to Spain for hideout and protection are coming under scrutiny with the current state of alarm in place.

This is causing fear in the underworld as movements are heavily restricted with road blocks heavily present and addresses checked as Interpol take advantage of the limitations as Spain remains on lockdown.

Gangster’s are restricted to movements and whilst they often move around on false identities such as passports, with these being heavily checked and scrutinised it’s causing the underworld headaches and fear of capture for past crimes. Already the rate of hit and runs through road blocks has increased in the last 14 days.

Ex East end mobster and notorious member of the ICF (Inter City Firm) who ran the protection rackets and doors of London’s east end for many years, “Fat Pat” told the Euro Weekly News:

“Some of the present guard are out in surrounding areas captured by lockdown conditions on the outskirts of the Costa del Sol, holed up with movement restricted and it’s making them nervous of capture”





“I know of a 3 man gang stuck in Rhona who were apparently sent over to sort someone out who’s got out of order, but they couldn’t carry out the task as firstly the target is on lockdown and secondly their restrictions are limited and they can’t risk getting pulled”

” The chatter amongst firm members is to lay low as Interpol are deploying under covers to seize upon opportunities of lock downed targets, it’s too easy to get “grassed up” by nosey neighbours also during these times” said Fat Pat.





” I’ve done my time and served my time too and am no longer involved but I still get to hear what’s going down on the street, Spain normally is a good place for firm members but right now its a complete headache for those still involved”