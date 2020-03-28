Fury as bins are now overflowing with OUT-OF-DATE food after being bought in coronavirus frenzy but not eaten





SHOPPERS who stockpiled fresh food amid the coronavirus panic have dumped much of their hoard after it went out of date.

Ajit Singh Atwal shared a series of images on social media that showed rubbish bins in Derby overflowing with discarded food.

Loaves of bread, bunches of bananas and unopened packs of chicken products had all been tossed aside after they went past their use by date.

It comes as Britons are told to only leave the house once a day and to shop only for essentials with supermarkets offering elderly customers priority time slots and cutting down on how many shoppers are allowed to be in the store at the same time.

Mr Atwal, a former Liberal Democrat Councillor, posted the photos on Twitter alongside the caption: ‘To all the people in this great city of ours in Derby, if you have gone out and panic bought like a lot of you have and stacked up your houses with unnecessary items you don’t normally buy or you have bought in more food than you need, then you need to take a good look at yourself.’



