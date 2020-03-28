



Costa del Sol’s ‘Rock the Lock Down’ is back and bigger with Spain’s online music festival from artists around the world, streaming live now!

FOR any of our readers who might not be aware of Rock the Lock Down, it is an online event that originally began as a community platform for acts from the Costa del Sol to take part in a music festival to cater to those in isolation but has become a worldwide phenomenon, with bands streaming live from all across the world.

The event began last Saturday, March 21, and was such a success that the organisers are back this week with an outstanding lineup of artists.

After the huge success of last week’s lockdown festival the page now has over 600,000 members thanks to the viewers in isolation and the amazing talent around the world who want to lift viewers spirits through this period of social distancing.

Seventy-two artists will perform live concerts streamed directly into your homes over 18 hours across two days via the Facebook page starting at 3pm (Spanish time, CET) and ending at 12am (Spanish time CET) today and tomorrow, Sunday March 29.